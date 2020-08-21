   
Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for ‘living with the new coronavirus’
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
One of two victims in Ixelles shooting dies...
Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for...
Belgians took on more mortgage despite the coronavirus...
Wedding sector ‘furious’ after being ignored by Belgium’s...
Culture sector disappointed in slight relaxation of restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    One of two victims in Ixelles shooting dies of wounds
    Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for ‘living with the new coronavirus’
    Belgians took on more mortgage despite the coronavirus crisis
    Wedding sector ‘furious’ after being ignored by Belgium’s Security Council
    Culture sector disappointed in slight relaxation of restrictions
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Face masks mandatory in Brussels until ‘at least mid-September’
    Government medicines agency denies Covid tests were unreliable
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium will not ‘harmonise’ face mask rules
    Federal police Director-General temporarily resigns over fatal Charleroi arrest
    Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian youth climate activists
    Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud
    Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
    Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children
    Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for Trump, says Obama
    Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation due to coronavirus
    Belgium will allow cross-border couples to unite from September
    View more
    Share article:

    Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for ‘living with the new coronavirus’

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Illustration picture shows a woman sitting alone on a bench and wearing a mask in the Grand-Place in Brussels, Wednesday in March 2020. © Belga/Thierry Roge

    The GEES, the advisory body tasked with steering Belgium out of lockdown, will be replaced by a new advisory council charged with devising a strategy for the country to “learn to live” with the new coronavirus.

    The decision to dissolve the GEES coincided with a National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Thursday in which government officials announced the beginning of a new phase in managing the coronavirus crisis.

    “A society must be able to look forward. We must find a balance and learn to live with the virus,” Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said, adding that it was not sustainable to continue constantly changing the rules and measures.

    At the NSC meeting on Thursday, officials decided to uphold current measures to fight the virus, saying it was not yet time to return to normal even as they slightly relaxed rules regarding shopping or events.

    Related News:

     

    The new group’s focus would reportedly be mental wellbeing and the upcoming framework which will define social contacts in the coming months, De Standaard reports.

    The move suggests that officials may have swiped the possibility of returning to lockdown off the table, and is in line with previous statements by Wilmès, who on more than one occasion publicly stated that she wanted to avoid a new lockdown “at all costs.”

    Created in April to advise the government on how to phase the country out of lockdown, the ten members of GEES reportedly told Wilmès that their mission had been completed, with some supporting the creation of a new advisory group for a more long-term strategy.

    Wilmès has reportedly tasked the Celeval, an evaluation unit with the federal Crisis Centre, to being work on the creation of a new advisory experts council to focus on residents’ mental well being and social contacts.

    A new NSC meeting is set to take place at the latest in one month’s time, at which NSC members and the new advisory council will review the current coronavirus measures.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times