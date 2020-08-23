   
‘Stood still for 15 hours’: Austria’s strict border controls cause traffic chaos 
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Latest News:
‘Stood still for 15 hours’: Austria’s strict border...
Trump is ‘cruel’, ‘a liar’ and ‘has no...
Closing down sale: one Brantano store closed by...
American conspiracy theory gets support in elections...
Lifeless body of 13-year-old boy found on beach...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    ‘Stood still for 15 hours’: Austria’s strict border controls cause traffic chaos 
    Trump is ‘cruel’, ‘a liar’ and ‘has no principles’, sister says
    Closing down sale: one Brantano store closed by police as chaos reigns
    American conspiracy theory gets support in elections
    Lifeless body of 13-year-old boy found on beach in France
    Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research
    Minimising Brussels’ Covid-19 cases is ‘dangerous strategy,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Research: Humidity plays a role in transmission of coronavirus
    Weather report: unstable, some showers and possible thunder
    Stuck open Tower Bridge causes traffic chaos in London
    Explosions in the night in Antwerp
    Belgian dog schools see twice as many puppies as before Covid-19
    Belgian champion Delfine Persoon loses title bid on points
    EU Day of Remembrance for the victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes
    Covid-19: New cases go down, but not in Brussels
    25 years on: tribute to Dutroux victims An and Eefje
    Coronavirus: Germany registers highest number of new cases in four months
    Belarus President orders military to defend territorial integrity
    TUI will send 28 empty planes to Spain to return Belgians in red zones
    Russian opposition politician Navalny in ‘stable’ condition in Berlin
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Stood still for 15 hours’: Austria’s strict border controls cause traffic chaos 

    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    Illustration picture. Credit: Belga

    As Austria tightened its border controls at midnight, holidaymakers who wanted to drive through the country on their way home got stuck in a traffic jam, with up to 15 hours waiting time.

    The stricter border controls meant that all vehicles that wanted to enter Austria had to be checked and registered, even the ones that were only passing through to other countries.

    As many people, including a lot of Belgians, Dutchmen and Germans are currently returning from their holidays, the checks caused an enormous traffic jam.

    “We finally passed through the tunnel, after 15.5 hours of standing still,” Els Cornelis, a Flemish woman on her way back from a trip in Istria with her family, told VRT on Sunday morning. At the border with Austria at the Karawanks tunnel, she and her family came to a standstill due to strict border controls by the Austrian police.

    Related News:

     

    Marko Nevens and his family also got hopelessly stuck in a traffic jam. From 4:00 PM to 6:00 AM, he, his girlfriend and two young children, stood still without any information about what was going on, in the scorching heat. “When we got stuck in a traffic jam, it was 35 degrees,” he told VRT.

    Last night, the Austrian traffic information service reported 12 kilometres of traffic jams on the Slovenian side of the Karawanks tunnel.


    Since Sunday morning, the situation seems to have improved as the Austrians are reportedly letting more cars drive through. Delays, however, are expected to continue all through the day.

    Some fights even broke out, according to Nevens. He wanted to buy some water at a nearby gas station. “But there were hundreds of people, and there was nothing left to buy. People even started fighting because the last pizzas had been handed out.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times