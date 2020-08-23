Antwerp Covid-19 ‘testing village’ registers record number of tests

In the coronavirus testing in Antwerp, a record number of 450 people were tested on Sunday, which is twice as much as the previous daily record.

The increase is mainly due to the fact that many people who have returned from their holidays in an orange travel zone were also able to get tested from Saturday. People falling in that category account for half of the tests that were carried out.

The Antwerp testing centre is only open to residents of the city and a few peripheral municipalities. To get tested, they first have to register on www.testcovid.be, as spontaneously walking into the centre is not allowed.

“Without the testing village, 450 people would have had to go to the doctor for a test, with all the extra work as a result,” alderman of Health Care Fons Duchateau told VRT.

“To help the front-line carers, we have to take those tests out of their hands as much as possible. I think these figures show very the need for our testing village very clearly,” Duchateau said. “It is a weapon to contain the pandemic and protect Antwerp and the surrounding area.”

