   
Antwerp Covid-19 ‘testing village’ registers record number of tests
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp Covid-19 ‘testing village’ registers record number of...
Coronavirus: over 23.2 million confirmed infections worldwide...
Cross-border couples protest ‘old-fashioned’ new rules in Brussels...
UEFA considers keeping single-leg format for future competitions...
CD&V’s role in federal government will depend on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    Antwerp Covid-19 ‘testing village’ registers record number of tests
    Coronavirus: over 23.2 million confirmed infections worldwide
    Cross-border couples protest ‘old-fashioned’ new rules in Brussels
    UEFA considers keeping single-leg format for future competitions
    CD&V’s role in federal government will depend on clear conditions
    ‘Stood still for 15 hours’: Austria’s strict border controls cause traffic chaos 
    Trump is ‘cruel’, ‘a liar’ and ‘has no principles’, sister says
    Closing down sale: one Brantano store closed by police as chaos reigns
    American conspiracy theory gets support in elections
    Lifeless body of 13-year-old boy found on beach in France
    Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research
    Minimising Brussels’ Covid-19 cases is ‘dangerous strategy,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Research: Humidity plays a role in transmission of coronavirus
    Weather report: unstable, some showers and possible thunder
    Stuck open Tower Bridge causes traffic chaos in London
    Explosions in the night in Antwerp
    Belgian dog schools see twice as many puppies as before Covid-19
    Belgian champion Delfine Persoon loses title bid on points
    EU Day of Remembrance for the victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes
    Covid-19: New cases go down, but not in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp Covid-19 ‘testing village’ registers record number of tests

    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    © Belga

    In the coronavirus testing in Antwerp, a record number of 450 people were tested on Sunday, which is twice as much as the previous daily record.

    The increase is mainly due to the fact that many people who have returned from their holidays in an orange travel zone were also able to get tested from Saturday. People falling in that category account for half of the tests that were carried out.

    The Antwerp testing centre is only open to residents of the city and a few peripheral municipalities. To get tested, they first have to register on www.testcovid.be, as spontaneously walking into the centre is not allowed.

    Related News:

     

    “Without the testing village, 450 people would have had to go to the doctor for a test, with all the extra work as a result,” alderman of Health Care Fons Duchateau told VRT.

    “To help the front-line carers, we have to take those tests out of their hands as much as possible. I think these figures show very the need for our testing village very clearly,” Duchateau said. “It is a weapon to contain the pandemic and protect Antwerp and the surrounding area.”

    The Brussels Times