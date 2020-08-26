   
Belgium makes conditions for uniting cross-border couples official
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium makes conditions for uniting cross-border couples official...
De Crem: Jambon knew about Charleroi Airport death...
22% of August infections likely came from holidaymakers...
Social distancing in Brussels’ cultural venues reduced to...
Ghent man bites bus driver for warning over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Belgium makes conditions for uniting cross-border couples official
    De Crem: Jambon knew about Charleroi Airport death in 2018
    22% of August infections likely came from holidaymakers
    Social distancing in Brussels’ cultural venues reduced to 1 metre
    Ghent man bites bus driver for warning over face mask
    Belgium in Brief: Further From 10,000 Deaths Than Before
    Fewer than 1 in 2 Belgian companies can use temporary unemployment from September
    121 deaths scrapped from Belgium’s Covid-19 total as Flanders fixes errors
    Hospitality employment returned to pre-pandemic levels in July
    Rise in stress and insomnia as Belgians scrap holidays amid pandemic: survey
    Amazon announces ban of ‘Zwarte Piet’ term
    Covid-19: Where to get tested in Brussels
    Pandemic means one in three drivers likely to buy a car online
    Belgian average drops slightly, 490 new coronavirus infections per day
    Germany extends temporary unemployment system until the end of 2021
    Brussels Airlines to require negative Covid test to fly without a mask 
    Belgium scraps hundreds of Covid-19 deaths after rest home recount
    Princess Eléonore must change schools because of address rules
    Storm Francis: 88 km/h winds recorded
    New Covid-19 infections rise in Brussels as national average keeps dropping
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium makes conditions for uniting cross-border couples official

    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Credit: Pxfuel

    The Belgian authorities have defined what it means to be in a “sustainable relationship” for cross-border couples, as partners who meet the conditions will be allowed to travel to each other from September.

    Following Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès’ announcement on Thursday that Belgium would open its borders to partners living in different countries from September, the conditions that couples need to meet have now been made official.

    For the journey to be considered “essential” by the authorities, partners need to have lived together legally for one year without interruption in Belgium or abroad, or need to be in an “affectionate relationship” of at least two years.

    This means that the partners have to know each other, and can prove that they have met each other three times in the past two years, for a total of at least 45 days. Additionally, having a child together is also considered proof of a lasting relationship.

    Even though Hannah Maes (25) and her American girlfriend, who lives in New York, meet the government’s conditions to see each other again, she believes the rules are “ridiculous.”

    Related News:

     

    “The European Commission called for the concept of ‘partner’ to be defined as broadly as possible, and what Belgium has now done is clearly not that,” she told The Brussels Times.

    “I do not understand why other countries can solve this with a simple declaration and showing evidence at the border, but we have to go through the embassies, which in practice will mean that it will certainly take until after 1 September before our partners can enter,” Maes added.

    Additionally, the partner staying abroad must apply to the Belgian diplomatic post for a visa or proof of essential travel, and fill out the Passenger Locator Form 48 hours before arrival, go in quarantine for 14 days once in Belgium, and get tested.

    Belgians wishing to travel to their partner outside the EU must take into account the measures in force in the country in question, which may differ from the Belgian measures.

    Last Sunday, a group of some 50 people gathered in Brussels to protest the same conditions, which were not official yet at the time, calling them “arbitrary”, “old-fashioned” and “too strict.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times