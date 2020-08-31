Coronavirus: Belgium will now update travel guidelines every Wednesday

“In a context that is already complicated for many, it is essential to give more leeway,” Goffin said announcing the changes on Facebook.
The ministry has been posting per-country travel advice since June, when the EU moved to reopen the internal borders of the Schengen+ area.
The guidelines are aimed at informing travellers arriving in the country whether they need to get tested and to quarantine, depending on where they are flying back from.
Ahead of Goffin’s announcement, the ministry’s decision last week to list Paris as a high-risk, or red travel zone, prompted a wave of rushed last-minute returns to Belgium from the French capital, which piled the pressure on transport companies.
The adjustment, Goffin said, will provide stability to returning travellers as the country readies for the return to school this week and as it gears-up for the relaunch of work activities following the lockdown slump.