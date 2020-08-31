   
Belgium’s collective efforts this summer are paying off
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 31 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium will now update travel guidelines every...
Belgium’s collective efforts this summer are paying off...
Bursting the bubble: 5-person limit more of a...
Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due...
Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium will now update travel guidelines every Wednesday
    Belgium’s collective efforts this summer are paying off
    Bursting the bubble: 5-person limit more of a guideline, Wilmès says
    Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due to pandemic
    Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to 430 per day
    Brussels moves to ban dolphin keeping in the region
    Coronavirus: Brussels records drop in new weekly cases at the weekend
    Wilmès ready to resign without majority backing
    Back to school in September: here’s what else is new from Tuesday
    Israel holds secret talks with Arab leaders on normalising ties
    Belgium gives official status for close caregivers
    Chinese Foreign Minister sees investment pact with EU possible this year
    Barcelona can demand €700 million for Messi, La Liga rules
    Lebanon: Hezbollah ready to discuss a new political pact proposed
    New report outlines how coronavirus ravaged Belgium’s care homes
    Over half of Lebanon’s population could be short of food by yearend, UN says
    Banksy asylum boat passengers evacuated
    40% of summer sales stocks remain unsold: ‘People do not dare to consume’
    School in Belgium now compulsory from the age of 5
    Protesters in Liège demonstrate against racism and police brutality
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s collective efforts this summer are paying off

    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Credit: UAntwerpen/Uhasselt/SIMID

    The collective efforts of the population in Belgium to push back the coronavirus this summer have made a big difference in the falling number of new infections per day, health officials said during a press conference on Monday.

    As the average number of new coronavirus cases per day has dropped by 14% compared to the previous week, the decrease is becoming more defined, “after fluctuating around 10% for a few days,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    Researchers of the universities of Antwerp and Hasselt have modelled how the infection curves would have evolved if the initial increase had continued in July.

    In Brussels, a significant rise in new infections was reported from around 27 July. “As the graph shows: without measures, there would have been more than 300 infections per day by 23 August, but because of the measures we currently have roughly 100 infections per day.”

    Related News:

     

    For the Antwerp province, the curve of new infections started to turn around as of 26 July. “That is not self-evident,” said Van Gucht. “Thanks to this collective effort, we have been able to avoid many hospital admissions and deaths.”

    Instead of an exponential growth that would normally have led to more than 700 new infections per day in Antwerp by 9 August, the curve has flattened and Antwerp remained below 300 new infections per day.

    “We must not forget that this remains a hugely infectious virus, and that this reversal is not self-evident. Just think of the continuing increase in infections in a number of other European countries such as Spain and France.”

    “These graphs illustrate that we can beat the virus together, provided we show solidarity and perseverance. I am convinced that we will be able to do the same this winter,” Van Gucht said. “The virus cannot think ahead, but we can.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times