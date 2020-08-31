   
Belgium’s free rail passes available from today
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 31 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian police officers glorify violence in closed Facebook...
Belgians get quarantine grace period to return from...
Belgium’s free rail passes available from today...
Evictions resume from 1 September in Brussels...
A test does not replace the need to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Belgian police officers glorify violence in closed Facebook group
    Belgians get quarantine grace period to return from a new red zone
    Belgium’s free rail passes available from today
    Evictions resume from 1 September in Brussels
    A test does not replace the need to quarantine, warns Crisis Centre
    Belgium in Brief: What Changes In September?
    Belgium’s GDP dropped by more than 12% in the second quarter
    Coronavirus: Belgium will now update travel guidelines every Wednesday
    Belgium’s collective efforts this summer are paying off
    Bursting the bubble: 5-person limit more of a guideline, Wilmès says
    Belgian groceries up to 10% more expensive due to pandemic
    Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases falls to 430 per day
    Brussels moves to ban dolphin keeping in the region
    Coronavirus: Brussels records drop in new weekly cases at the weekend
    Wilmès ready to resign without majority backing
    Back to school in September: here’s what else is new from Tuesday
    Israel holds secret talks with Arab leaders on normalising ties
    Belgium gives official status for close caregivers
    Chinese Foreign Minister sees investment pact with EU possible this year
    Barcelona can demand €700 million for Messi, La Liga rules
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s free rail passes available from today

    Monday, 31 August 2020
    Credit: Belga/A Gekiere

    After several delays, Belgian railway company SNCB launched a website on which citizens can apply for their promised free rail pass, on the last day of the summer holidays.

    The free pass, which holds 12 free trains rides for every Belgian citizen over 12 years old, was part of a government decision to revive the tourism sector after the coronavirus crisis by promoting travel within the country.

    As announced last week, the pass will only be valid from 5 October, but applying for one will be possible from today until 30 September, on the website hello-belgium.be.

    Anyone who has applied for one, will receive the paper rail pass by post after 8 to 10 days, according to the company. The pass will be registered to your name, and travellers will be able to use it for a maximum of two journeys per month, for a six-month period.

    Related News:

     

    “The aim of the measure is to encourage Belgians to take the train to discover or rediscover our beautiful country and all its facets or to make a journey of their choice,” said François Bellot, Federal Mobility Minister in a press release.

    The twelve-journey pass is valid on all SNCB trains, across the entire Belgian railway network. Passengers must fill in their pass before boarding the train, and show it to the train conductor together with their identity card.

    “The start date for the use of the rail pass was postponed by the National Security Council from mid-August to 5 October. Of course, we will continue to closely monitor the epidemiological situation, Bellot said.

    The website has been experiencing technical difficulties throughout the day, with reports of long loading times and an error message. These issues, however, appear to be quickly fixed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times