City of Ghent expands face mask obligation from next week

The city of Ghent, in the East Flanders province, will expand its face mask obligation to also include the well-frequented student district from 7 September.

The city centre of Ghent is expecting nearly 80,000 students in the coming weeks, meaning the risk for the further spread of the coronavirus increases.

From Monday 7 September, wearing a mask will mandatory in the Sint-Pietersnieuwstraat – Overpoort axis, as well as adjacent streets where many students gather. On top of that, the city called on students explicitly to wear a mask in busy places in the city.

“Students are very welcome in our city, we are looking forward to the start of the new academic year. As long as the virus is present and the federal guidelines are in place, we need to remain vigilant,” said Mayor Mathias De Clercq in a press release.

Wearing a face mask has been compulsory in the entire shopping area in Ghent since 25 July, as well as in some of the busy streets outside of the area.

