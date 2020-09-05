Government formation puzzle: ‘not an unconditional yes for anyone’

The fact that seven parties have agreed to take part in the latest effort to form a federal government in Belgium does not mean a new administration is imminent, Flemish Christian-democrat leader Joachim Coens warned on Saturday.
“It’s not an unconditional ‘yes’ for anyone,” Coens said on Radio 1’s De Ochtend programme.
On Friday, Egbert Lachaert of the Dutch-speaking liberal party and Conner Rousseau of the Dutch-speaking socialist party were designated as so-called preformateurs by the King.
That means they are tasked with drawing up a note that can find approval with all the parties.