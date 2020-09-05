   
Government formation puzzle: ‘not an unconditional yes for anyone’
Saturday, 05 September, 2020
    Saturday, 05 September 2020
    Government formation puzzle: ‘not an unconditional yes for anyone’

    Saturday, 05 September 2020
    © Belga

    The fact that seven parties have agreed to take part in the latest effort to form a federal government in Belgium does not mean a new administration is imminent, Flemish Christian-democrat leader Joachim Coens warned on Saturday.

    “It’s not an unconditional ‘yes’ for anyone,” Coens said on Radio 1’s De Ochtend programme.

    On Friday, Egbert Lachaert of the Dutch-speaking liberal party and Conner Rousseau of the Dutch-speaking socialist party were designated as so-called preformateurs by the King.

    That means they are tasked with drawing up a note that can find approval with all the parties.

    Related Articles

     

    “That’s how it’s always done,” said Coens, who noted that the absence of the francophone Christian-democrat party rendered the presence of his own party even more necessary.

    Where the reform of the State is concerned, the other parties will also be “invited to work on it,” including the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA), the CD&V president said.

    The Brussels Times