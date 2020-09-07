Coronavirus: Belgian daily infection average starts rising again
Monday, 07 September 2020
Credit: Belga
An average of 470.4 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Monday.
The trend of new infections per day increased by 9% over the 7-day period from 28 August to 3 September. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium has started going up again since the weekend.
The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 88,367. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.