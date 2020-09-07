   
Coronavirus: Belgian daily infection average starts rising again
Monday, 07 September, 2020
    Monday, 07 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 470.4 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Monday.

    The trend of new infections per day increased by 9% over the 7-day period from 28 August to 3 September. The average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium has started going up again since the weekend.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 88,367. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 31 August to 6 September, the authorities recorded an average of 17 new hospital admissions per day, a slight increase compared to the daily average of 14.7 in the week before.

    In total, 223 patients are currently in hospital, of which 53 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 3.3 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is a slight decrease compared to the daily average of 4 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,907.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times