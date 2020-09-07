Free rail pass: Over 1.5 million applications in 1st week

“The aim of the measure is to encourage Belgians to take the train to discover or rediscover our beautiful country and all its facets or to make a journey of their choice,” said François Bellot, Federal Mobility Minister in a press release launching the pass.
The pass can be ordered until 30 September via this website, and is sent out by post within 8 to 10 days. It can be used from 5 October to 31 March 2021 and entitles the holder to two journeys per month.
Alongside the launch of the pass, SNCB is also running a communication campaign under the name ‘Hello Belgium’ to highlight the role of the train as a sustainable means of transport, supporting tourism, commercial, recreational and cultural sectors.