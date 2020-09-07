   
Free rail pass: Over 1.5 million applications in 1st week
Monday, 07 September, 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    More than 1.5 million people have already applied for a Railpass in the one week since it launched, the Belgian National Railway Company (SNCB) said Monday in a press release.

    Despite initial technical problems reported by multiple users, almost 500,000 applications had been registered within the first 24 hours of the scheme, which provides a free 12-journey rail pass.

    Any resident of Belgium over 12 years of age can obtain a pass, while children can travel free of charge if accompanied by an adult.

    “The aim of the measure is to encourage Belgians to take the train to discover or rediscover our beautiful country and all its facets or to make a journey of their choice,” said François Bellot, Federal Mobility Minister in a press release launching the pass.

    The pass can be ordered until 30 September via this website, and is sent out by post within 8 to 10 days. It can be used from 5 October to 31 March 2021 and entitles the holder to two journeys per month.

    Alongside the launch of the pass, SNCB is also running a communication campaign under the name ‘Hello Belgium’ to highlight the role of the train as a sustainable means of transport,  supporting tourism, commercial, recreational and cultural sectors.

