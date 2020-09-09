   
Belgian daily average breaks 500 new coronavirus cases
Wednesday, 09 September, 2020
    Belgian daily average breaks 500 new coronavirus cases

    Wednesday, 09 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 502.1 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.

    The trend of new infections per day increased by 13% over the 7-day period from 30 August to 5 September. This is the fourth day in a row that the average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium rises again.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 89,141. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    Belgium’s reproduction number (R-number) is currently 1.26, according to Sciensano’s figures, meaning that one infected person infects more than one other person and that the epidemic is growing.

    From 2 to 8 September, the authorities recorded an average of 20.7 new hospital admissions per day, an increase compared to the daily average of 16.1 in the week before.

    In total, 260 patients are currently in hospital, which is 25 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 59 are in the intensive care unit, 7 more than yesterday.

    An average number of 2.3 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is a slight decrease compared to the daily average of 4 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,912.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times