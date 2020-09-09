Belgian daily average breaks 500 new coronavirus cases
Wednesday, 09 September 2020
Credit: Belga
An average of 502.1 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.
The trend of new infections per day increased by 13% over the 7-day period from 30 August to 5 September. This is the fourth day in a row that the average number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium rises again.
The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 89,141. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.