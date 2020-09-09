Coronavirus: Belgian rail releases app to avoid overcrowding in trains

“The occupancy rate of a train at a given time is displayed via colour codes so that the traveller can choose to take another train,” the company said in a press release.
The company said it was banking on the app to “help ensure a better distribution of travellers across the various trains.”
To give real-time information on how crowded a given train is, the app will run using pre-existing data, such as the number of ticket sold, as well as “real-time data” provided by the train conductor.
According to earlier reports of the app’s release, train conductors will carry out manual counts of the passengers on board a train to update the app.
The release of the application comes as SNCB shuffles its timetable and boosts its train offer in an effort to ensure social-distancing and other measures to avoid coronavirus infections can be respected on board its trains.