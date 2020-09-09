Additional EU areas become red zones for Belgians from Friday

Additionally, the provinces of Sibenik-Knin, Brod-Posavina, Zadar and Split-Dalmatia in Croatia are also coloured red, as are Monaco and the whole of Romania.
In France, a number of new departments, as well as the islands of Martinique and Réunion, are turning red: the Ain, Corse-du-Sud, Côte d’Or, Essonne, Gard, Haute-Corse, Haute-Garonne, Seine-et-Marne, Vaucluse and Yvelines.
In Spain, which was considered almost entirely red, several islands have turned orange again. This means that travelling is allowed, but quarantining and being test are asked upon return to Belgium.