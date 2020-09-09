Additional EU areas become red zones for Belgians from Friday

A number of new areas in the European Union will be considered a red travel zone for Belgians from Friday, according to the latest update on the Foreign Affairs’ website.

From Friday 11 September at 4:00 PM, non-essential travel to these areas will no longer be allowed, and being tested and quarantined upon return will be mandatory.

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic will be considered a red zone as of Friday, as will the Swiss canton of Freiburg.

Related News:

Additionally, the provinces of Sibenik-Knin, Brod-Posavina, Zadar and Split-Dalmatia in Croatia are also coloured red, as are Monaco and the whole of Romania.

In France, a number of new departments, as well as the islands of Martinique and Réunion, are turning red: the Ain, Corse-du-Sud, Côte d’Or, Essonne, Gard, Haute-Corse, Haute-Garonne, Seine-et-Marne, Vaucluse and Yvelines.

In Spain, which was considered almost entirely red, several islands have turned orange again. This means that travelling is allowed, but quarantining and being test are asked upon return to Belgium.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times