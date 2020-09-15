   
Belgium breaks 700 new coronavirus cases per day
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
    Tuesday, 15 September 2020
    Belgium breaks 700 new coronavirus cases per day

    Tuesday, 15 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 746.3 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Tuesday.

    The trend of new infections per day increased by 51% over the 7-day period from 5 to 11 September, meaning that the rise is accelerating.

    Last Friday, for the first time since mid-April, over 1,000 new infections were detected in one day. However, roughly 30,000 tests were carried out every day this week, compared to roughly 8,000 in April.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 94,306. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 8 to 14 September, the authorities recorded an average of 31 new hospital admissions per day, compared to the daily average of 17 the week before. The number of new hospitalisations remains relatively low, but also continues to increase steadily.

    In total, 317 patients are currently in hospital, which is 25 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 72 are in intensive care, one more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 35, two more than the day before.

    An average number of 3 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is a small decrease compared to the daily average the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,927.

    Belgium’s reproduction number (R-number) is currently 1.40, according to Sciensano’s figures. Additionally, the R-number is higher than 1 in all Belgian provinces. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is growing.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times