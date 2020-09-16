   
Belgium’s new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations continue to rise
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
    Credit: Belga/ERIC LALMAND

    An average of 779 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.

    The trend of new infections per day increased by 52% over the 7-day period from 6 to 12 September, meaning that the rise is accelerating.

    Last Thursday and Friday, more than 1,000 new infections were detected per day on both days. However, roughly 30,000 tests were being carried out every day last week, according to Federal Minister Philippe De Backer, which is a lot more than during the first wave.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 94,795. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 9 to 15 September, the authorities recorded an average of 33 new hospital admissions per day, compared to the daily average of 21 the week before. The number of new hospitalisations remains relatively low, but also continues to increase steadily.

    In total, 315 patients are currently in hospital, which is three fewer than yesterday. Of those patients, 67 are in intensive care, five fewer than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 34, one fewer than the day before.

    An average number of 2.9 deaths occurred per day over the past week. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,930.

    Belgium’s reproduction number (R-number) is currently 1.35, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is growing.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times