   
Belgium breaks average of 800 new coronavirus cases per day
Thursday, 17 September, 2020
    Thursday, 17 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 807.3 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Thursday.

    The trend of new infections per day increased by 56% over the 7-day period from 7 to 13 September, meaning that the rise is accelerating.

    According to figures on Sciensano’s dashboard, 29.600 tests were carried out on average per day over the last week. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of about 2.7 million tests were carried out.

    Related News:

     

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 95,948. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 10 to 16 September, the authorities recorded an average of 35 new hospital admissions per day, compared to the daily average of 21 the week before. The number of new hospitalisations remains relatively low, but also continues to increase steadily.

    In total, 353 patients are currently in hospital, which is 38 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 74 are in intensive care, seven more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 39, five more than the day before.

    An average number of 3 deaths occurred per day over the past week. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,935.

    Belgium’s reproduction number (R-number) is currently 1.36, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is growing.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times