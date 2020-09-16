   
Coronavirus is the enemy, not the measures, Crisis Centre stresses
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
Latest News:
Netherlands records its first case of West Nile...
Coronavirus is the enemy, not the measures, Crisis...
TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and...
Belgium now has its own proton therapy facility...
Belgium in Brief: It’s Not Too Late, Yet...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    Netherlands records its first case of West Nile virus
    Coronavirus is the enemy, not the measures, Crisis Centre stresses
    TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and Morocco
    Belgium now has its own proton therapy facility for cancer
    Belgium in Brief: It’s Not Too Late, Yet
    Code orange: three Flemish universities tighten measures for new academic year
    European Court judgement backs equal right of internet access
    Belgium’s new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations continue to rise
    Vlaams Belang planning ‘massive’ ride-in protest in Brussels
    Measures don’t need to change, as long as we follow them – Maggie De Block
    Bill Gates invests in Walloon biotech company
    Brussels to create four new testing centres for asymptomatic patients
    Airlines push for uniform travel restrictions across EU
    Jump e-bikes return to Brussels
    EU-China leaders meeting ends on a note of cautious optimism
    Coronavirus tracing app launches for 10,000 users on Friday
    European Space Agency awards contract to protect Earth from asteroids
    Belgium provisionally approves ‘contact tracing’ bill 
    Three suspected Sicilian mafia members arrested in Belgium
    Respect the rules ‘before it is too late,’ Belgian PM warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus is the enemy, not the measures, Crisis Centre stresses

    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The coronavirus is harming society and people’s health, not the measures being implemented to keep the virus from spreading, health officials stressed during a press conference on Wednesday.

    New advice on measures for Belgium’s National Security Council, which is set to take place in the middle of next week, is currently being prepared, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “It is primarily the virus that harms our health and society, not the measures. We may not mistake the wrong one for the enemy,” Van Gucht said. “There are many opinions, and a great deal of pressure on all sides. That is normal, but this cannot distract us from the continuing seriousness of the situation.”

    The measures in force, Van Gucht said, serve to help us, but he also said that they must be effective and balanced, referring to the face mask rule that is being contested in many places. “It is a continuous process of improvement.”

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, Van Gucht addressed recent suggestions and open letters, including by doctors, that the virus has become less dangerous.

    “As a virologist, I can confirm that the virus has not changed. It is still exactly the same virus, with the same characteristics as the one that flooded our hospitals in March and April,” he said. “That is a fact.”

    However, the context has changed some, he conceded, as most infections are currently being detected in younger people, who have milder symptoms.

    “It is true that Covid-19 causes relatively few problems for part of the population, but for many others it can still be a serious illness, with a long recovery period,” Van Gucht said, adding that about one-third of the population (roughly 3.5 million people) belong to a high-risk group.

    Additionally, there are still no drugs that can prevent people from becoming severely ill and ending up in the hospital. “Fortunately, however, we do have better treatments for the people who are already in hospital. As a result, the chances of surviving a serious infection have indeed increased.”

    But that does not change that people are getting sick enough to have to go to the hospital in the first place, he said, adding that more elderly people are becoming infected as well.

    “The virus infiltrates our society like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and the pressure continues to be built up,” Van Gucht said, pointing to calculations by the UHasselt, which predict that Belgium will see about 1,200 infections per day within a week, and 1,600 within two weeks, if the current trend continues.

    The best weapon we have are still the existing golden rules, such as keeping the necessary distance, restricting your contacts and washing your hands regularly, he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times