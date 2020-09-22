Coronavirus: number of new daily hospitalisations as high as in May

An average of 1,231.6 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Tuesday.

The trend of new infections per day increased by 51% over the 7-day period from 12 to 18 September. Last week, several days with more than 1,500 positive tests per day were recorded, according to recently updated figures.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 103,392. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

Between 15 and 21 September, an average of 50 new hospitalisations per day were recorded, up from 31.4 per day the week before. It has been since May that the number of new patients admitted to hospital reached 50 per day.

Related News:

In total, 486 patients are currently in hospital, which is 58 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 87 are in intensive care, ten more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 46, six more than the day before.

An average number of 2.4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, the same number as the week before. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,950.

According to figures on Sciensano’s dashboard, approximately 35,000 tests were carried out on average per day over the last week, about 3,300 more than the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of about 2.9 million tests have been carried out.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.34, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times