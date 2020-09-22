   
How Belgium lifting its travel ban for red zones impacts travellers
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
Latest News:
How Belgium lifting its travel ban for red...
EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines...
Leuven Christmas market will definitely take place this...
Calls for global ceasefire in the face of...
Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    How Belgium lifting its travel ban for red zones impacts travellers
    EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines
    Leuven Christmas market will definitely take place this year
    Calls for global ceasefire in the face of Covid-19 pandemic
    Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein in coronavirus unemployment
    Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police
    Belgian mayor clamps down on student bars after packed night out
    Gas at the pump becomes more expensive from Wednesday
    Thalys cuts several trains amid covid losses and red zones
    Oil prices recover despite increasingly nervous market
    Coronavirus: Brussels on track to boost daily testing capacity to 9,000
    Tour operator TUI scraps 20% of global winter offer
    ‘Vulgar’: Belgium tells Bart De Wever to watch his language
    Belgium in Brief: A Lot To Talk About
    Man gets year in prison for illegal sale of train and bus tickets at Brussels Airport
    Record number of new Covid-19 cases registered worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium will lift ban on travel to red-zone destinations
    Coronavirus self-tests approved for use in Belgium
    Coronavirus: number of new daily hospitalisations as high as in May
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts propose ‘flexible’ social bubbles
    View more
    Share article:

    How Belgium lifting its travel ban for red zones impacts travellers

    Tuesday, 22 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Travelling from Belgium to destinations the country marked as red zones will no longer be forbidden from Friday, and instead become “strongly discouraged,” but what impact does that change have on travellers?

    As Belgium’s official ban on non-essential travel to red zones will be lifted at the end of this week, sanctions (such as fines) can no longer be imposed on travellers who do decide to go to these destinations

    The change, however, does not mean that the other rules for red travel zones will also no longer be applicable, according to Marie Cherchari, spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

    “Before returning to Belgium, the Passenger Locator Form still has to be filled out. People returning from a red zone are still required to get tested and to quarantine,” she told The Brussels Times, adding that this will remain required by law after Friday as well.

    Related News:

     

    This decision could also have an impact on Belgian travellers who get into trouble abroad, according to Cherchari. “People in red zones have deliberately ignored firm advice against going there. They can of course still call on the Belgian embassy, but the embassy is not required to offer these travellers consular assistance,” she said.

    Additionally, insurance companies also often pass the responsibility on to the traveller in these cases.

    The change was announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Philippe Goffin on Tuesday, and puts Belgium in line with other EU countries which should help to work greater coordination at the European level, he said.

    Belgium had so far been the only country in the EU to formally ban travel to red zone destinations, rather than just strongly advise against them.

    The decision follows news that an EU-wide travel recommendations system is in the works, in an effort to bring clarity to travellers and as well as travel operators.

    Goffin said that there still remained “a lot of work to do” before the system would be in place, but that the decision to align Belgium with other countries’ approach was “an important step towards real coordination.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times