Over 500 Covid-19 patients in hospital for the first time since June

An average of 1,374 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.

The trend of new infections per day increased by 60% over the 7-day period from 13 to 19 September. Last week, several days with more than 1,500 positive tests per day were recorded, according to the latest figures.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 105,226. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

Between 15 and 21 September, an average of 53 new hospitalisations per day were recorded, up from 42.9 per day the week before.

In total, 505 patients are currently in hospital, which is 15 more than yesterday. This is the first time since the beginning of June that over 500 patients are admitted to hospital.

Of those patients, 94 are in intensive care, seven more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 48, two more than the day before.

An average number of 3.3 deaths occurred per day over the past week, a slight rise compared to the average of 3.1 people the week before. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,955.

According to figures on Sciensano’s dashboard, approximately 34,400 tests were carried out on average per day over the last week, about 3,000 more than the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 2.9 million tests have been carried out.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.33, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is growing.

