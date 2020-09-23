‘Strict rules do not help if they are not obeyed,’ says De Block
Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Credit: Belga
Belgium’s Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block hopes that the new rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be better followed by the population than the previous ones.
“Everyone was calling for viable measures and prospects, that is what we decided. Strict rules do not help if they are not respected,” De Block told VRT on Wednesday after the National Security Council.
People can now have the freedom to have close contact with five others not living under the same roof. Contrary to the bubbles, this is now an individual freedom, not one that applies to the whole household, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said.