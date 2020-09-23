LIVE: Belgium’s Security Council introduces long-term coronavirus strategy...

Belgium has again adapted the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, announced Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès during a press conference on Wednesday.

This article will be updated as the press conference develops. For the latest information, make sure to refresh the page regularly.

“We had already announced at the last press conference that we would be looking for a long-term strategy,” said Wilmès, adding that, in order to understand this crisis properly, it needs to be broken down into three phases.

During the first period, the emphasis was on containing the virus to ensure that healthcare was not overwhelmed, and during the second phase, a gradual phasing out of the measures started.

“That brings us to this third phase: risk management,” said Wilmès. “In this way, we are trying to return to a situation that is as normal as possible, in the long term, for which a system can be worked out together with the experts from Celeval.”

The 6 golden rules remain a key point, and Wilmès stressed the importance of sticking to them at all times.

“The rule concerning social contacts is especially important. Close contact means being physically close to someone who does not live under the same roof, for more than 15 minutes, without keeping a distance and without a facemask,” she said.

Limiting social contacts will be done with a “modular approach,” meaning that the rules may change depending on the epidemiological situation.

Instead of the social bubble, there will be a “reference figure” that varies between 1 and 5, depending on the health situation.

From 1 October, face masks will only be mandatory in crowded places. Wilmès calls on local authorities to comply with the change, and not keep the rule in unnecessary places.

For events, a difference is made between private and professional ones. For private gatherings, the maximum number of guests remains at 10. “This also applies to gatherings in the streets.”

Professionally organised events will follow the same rules as the hospitality industry. There will be no limit on the maximum number of guests allowed, as it will depend on the capacity of the place. The protocols must still be followed, and dance parties are still not allowed.

For events with an audience, however, the limit remains on 200 people for indoor events, and 400 for outdoor ones.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times