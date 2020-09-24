   
Belgium should have a first vaccine in March, says Maggie De Block
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium should have a first vaccine in March,...
European Court rejects appeal from Madeleine McCann suspect...
Belgium breaks 1,400 new coronavirus infections per day,...
Covid-19: Universities ask students not to follow new...
Belgium relaxes conditions for uniting unmarried cross-border couples...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 September 2020
    Belgium should have a first vaccine in March, says Maggie De Block
    European Court rejects appeal from Madeleine McCann suspect
    Belgium breaks 1,400 new coronavirus infections per day, hospitalisations rise sharply
    Covid-19: Universities ask students not to follow new relaxed rules
    Belgium relaxes conditions for uniting unmarried cross-border couples
    Belgian police officer jailed for racist tirade onboard train
    Belgium moves on to final step in government formation
    ‘Not the time’: Van Ranst disappointed by relaxed coronavirus measures
    Ecuador requests arrest of ex-president Correa, exiled in Belgium
    Belgium should have delayed relaxing coronavirus measures by one week, expert says
    Hair loss leads to breakthrough in the case of the poisoned pop singer
    New EU areas become red travel zones for Belgians from Friday
    ‘Strict rules do not help if they are not obeyed,’ says De Block
    ‘Reference number’: Belgium’s new way to limit social contacts explained
    Brussels confirms: general masks no longer mandatory from 1 October
    Last-minute compromise keeps Belgium’s government formation talks alive
    Bpost shares suffer amid management turmoil
    Last-minute compromise has to save Belgium’s government formation talks
    Belgium’s Roma have lowest lifespan among six EU countries: survey
    Belgium relaxes face mask rules from October
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium should have a first vaccine in March, says Maggie De Block

    Thursday, 24 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium should expect to have a first coronavirus vaccine in March 2021, according to Minister of Health Maggie De Block.

    The first vaccine that will be available in Belgium “will be the Sanofi vaccine and it will arrive in March,” De Block told RTBF.

    The supply in Belgium (and in the other Member States) will be distributed each month. The Superior Health Council recommends vaccinating “first the health care staff and vulnerable patients” as priority groups, De Block said. An initial 1,500,000 doses will be supplied for these groups within Belgium in March and April, according to Belga News Agency.

    Related News

    These vulnerable patients would include people over 65 who may have underlying conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and heart failure, and people aged between 45 and 65 with the same pathologies.

    De Block’s statement echoes those of inter-federal crisis spokesman Yves Van Laethem and of the general administrator of the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP), Xavier De Cuyper.

    The Brussels Times