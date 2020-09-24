Belgium should have a first vaccine in March, says Maggie De Block

Belgium should expect to have a first coronavirus vaccine in March 2021, according to Minister of Health Maggie De Block.

The first vaccine that will be available in Belgium “will be the Sanofi vaccine and it will arrive in March,” De Block told RTBF.

The supply in Belgium (and in the other Member States) will be distributed each month. The Superior Health Council recommends vaccinating “first the health care staff and vulnerable patients” as priority groups, De Block said. An initial 1,500,000 doses will be supplied for these groups within Belgium in March and April, according to Belga News Agency.

These vulnerable patients would include people over 65 who may have underlying conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and heart failure, and people aged between 45 and 65 with the same pathologies.

De Block’s statement echoes those of inter-federal crisis spokesman Yves Van Laethem and of the general administrator of the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP), Xavier De Cuyper.

