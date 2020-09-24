‘Very good chance’ that Belgium will introduce more restrictions soon, says Wilmès

The day after the National Security Council announced relaxed coronavirus measures in Belgium, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said that it was likely that extra restrictions would be implemented soon.

The rule of five close contacts per individual – instead of per household – that was announced yesterday could be adapted quickly, according to Wilmès.

“I can already tell you that there is a very good chance that more restrictions will come in a short period of time,” she said in the Chamber. “It is true that the evolution of the health situation in our country is not favourable.”

“It is better to have more flexible rules that are complied with by many people, than to have strict rules that are not supported by anyone,” Wilmès said, adding that that was exactly what happened with the contact bubbles.

However, with the situation as it stands now, the authorities advise people in Belgium to not have close contact with more than five people per month.

This approach will “evolve according to the epidemiological situation,” she said, adding that the more serious the health situation becomes, the more the number of recommended social contacts will be reduced.

Currently, Belgium is recording a daily average of over 1,400 coronavirus infections, as well as a rising number of patients admitted to hospital every day.

