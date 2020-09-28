Belgium’s rapid rise in coronavirus cases begins to slow down

An average of 1,551.3 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Monday.

The trend of new infections per day increased by 17% over the 7-day period from 18 to 24 September.

Additionally, 174.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, which is an increase of 135% compared to two weeks earlier. The number continues to increase, but the rate of increase is slowing, according to Sciensano.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 114,179. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Related News:

Between 20 and 27 September, an average of 64 new hospitalisations per day were recorded, up from 54.6 per day the week before.

In total, 654 patients are currently in hospital, which is 28 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 135 are in intensive care, 15 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 63, three more than yesterday.

An average number of 4.4 deaths occurred per day over the past week, up from the average pf 3.4 the week before. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,980 – four more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3.1 million tests have been carried out.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.17, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is still growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times