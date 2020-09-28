   
Brussels transport disrupted as workers demand ‘coronaproof’ social protections
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels transport disrupted as workers demand ‘coronaproof’ social...
First-ever course for piano-tuners starts in West Flanders...
France: No preventive lockdown ahead of Christmas...
Coronavirus in Numbers: Nearly 1 million deaths...
Roma settlements in EU member states without clean...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 September 2020
    Brussels transport disrupted as workers demand ‘coronaproof’ social protections
    First-ever course for piano-tuners starts in West Flanders
    France: No preventive lockdown ahead of Christmas
    Coronavirus in Numbers: Nearly 1 million deaths
    Roma settlements in EU member states without clean water and sanitation
    Covid 19: Number of new cases could be turning downward
    ‘Not my government’: Thousands of Vlaams Belang supporters flock to Brussels
    Covid-19: Brussels introduces tougher restrictions
    Coronavirus-Belgium: Over 20,000 hospitalised since March
    Woman assaulted on Dutch train for not wearing a face mask correctly
    Helicopter hijack: Arrested men planned to rescue murder suspect
    France: Interior Minister raises need for terrorism awareness
    Coronavirus: Expert denounces lack of information on returning travellers
    Child psychiatrist: King Philippe’s upbringing was ‘emotional neglect’
    Weather Report: Dry Sunday afternoon, but more rain to come
    Four arrested in case of hijacked helicopter
    Storm Odette Day Two: roads flooded, cars buried under sand
    Indian Prime Minister promises vaccines for the whole of humanity
    Brussels: Protesters demonstrate against 5-G
    New Brussels Measures: Bars have to close at 11:00 PM
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels transport disrupted as workers demand ‘coronaproof’ social protections

    Monday, 28 September 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels’ public transport network will be rocked by disruptions throughout Monday as workers protest against employers’ reluctance to increase workers’ coronavirus protections.

    Metro line 6 is not running and more than half of STIB/MIVB’s bus network has been brought to a complete halt as unions lead protests to demand companies take “coronaproof” actions for their employees.

    “Half of the tram lines are working while the metro is running on Brussels’ small ring (line 2),” STIB spokesperson Françoise Ledune said, adding that metro line 5 was also not running between the stations Erase and Merode.

    Ledune said that regular updates would be posted online as well as on STIB’s social media channels.

    Related News:

     

    Wallonia’s public transport company TEC also said that it was expecting its services in Brussels to be impacted while De Lijn is not currently reporting any disruptions.

    Unions are leading protests across the country to demand workers’ social protections are bolstered as many are hit by the coronavirus crisis, with actions expected in cities like Ghent, Antwerp, Brussels, Liège, Mons and Charleroi.

    Their key demands include that all social welfare benefits to be hiked so that none remains below the poverty threshold and for pensions to be of a minimum of €1,500 net per month.

    Ledune said that the impact of the protests on STIB’s network was “considerable,” with disruptions set to last throughout the day but expected to return to normal from Tuesday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times