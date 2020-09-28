Belgium insists on teleworking where possible...

Even though many companies have focused on teleworking over the past months, an increasing number of people are returning to work. “We have noticed this, among other things, from the increase in traffic,” Stevens said.
“Teleworking is a very effective measure to slow down the spread of the virus, but it is also a measure that has little impact on the operation of a company through the use of different internet applications,” he added.
Meetings, too, should be held virtually as much as possible again, according to Stevens. “If this is not possible, take the necessary precautions, as always. Provide a well-ventilated room, respect hand hygiene, keep sufficient distance,” he said.
For people who are unable to telework, the same rules apply. “We cannot stress enough how important those golden rules are,” said Stevens. “They help to raise a dam against the virus in the workplace.”