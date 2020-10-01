   
Belgium’s contact tracing app unavailable on some smartphones
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s contact tracing app unavailable on some smartphones...
New government’s programme: diversity, gender equality and investment...
Brussels Airlines will extend its offer to and...
Brussels hospitality sector demands compensation for cafés’ early...
Belgian Burger King wants a Michelin Star...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    Belgium’s contact tracing app unavailable on some smartphones
    New government’s programme: diversity, gender equality and investment in justice
    Brussels Airlines will extend its offer to and from Africa this winter
    Brussels hospitality sector demands compensation for cafés’ early closure
    Belgian Burger King wants a Michelin Star
    New Prime Minister Alexander De Croo ‘has no enemies’, his father says
    Belgium’s new government is ‘resolutely pro-European’
    ‘Virus is just an excuse’: Brussels sex workers angry over sudden prostitution ban
    Eden Hazard will miss upcoming Red Devils matches following latest injury
    Belgium and Slovakia will collaborate in Chovanec death probe
    Belgium’s new government wants to raise minimum pensions to €1,500
    New course on artificial intelligence starts up in Belgium
    Last day to apply for Belgium’s free rail pass
    New Belgian PM banks on unity to ‘get Belgium working again’
    How Covid changed Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: New Prime Minister, New Government
    ‘Coronalert’: how Belgium’s coronavirus tracing app works
    Twitter temporarily suspends Hungarian government’s account
    Colruyt meals delivery service now covers all of Brussels
    Sick, quarantined, tested: which Belgians have been hit by the coronavirus?
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s contact tracing app unavailable on some smartphones

    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    © Belga

    Users of certain smartphone models will not be able to download Belgium’s contact tracing app, Coronalert, launched to the public on Wednesday.

    “Coronalert needs Android version 6 or higher, or iOS version 13.5 or higher,” the app developers said in an online FAQ.

    For iPhone users, this means the app will not be available for anyone with an iPhone 6, launched on 2014, or an older version, since Apple does not update the operating systems of older devices.

    Related News:

     

    The app developers said that the app is unsupported on those iPhone models because Apple did not introduce the Exposure Notification system, a key privacy feature of contact tracing apps developed specifically in the context of the pandemic, to any of the older models.

    Outside the i-OS realm, the app is not available for owners of the most recent models of Huawei smartphones, since a feud between the Chinese tech giant and Google has seen the latter ban Huawei from all Google services, including the Google Play Store for apps.

    “We are in contact with the manufacturer to find a solution. Coronalert will work correctly on other Huawei phones equipped with Google Play,” the app developers said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times