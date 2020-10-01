Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones...

The decision was made partly at the request of the mayors in the province, she told Gazet van Antwerpen.
The rule applies within a radius of two hundred metres of all school entrances and exits, for all nursery, primary and secondary schools, as well as for universities and adult education.
“Unfortunately, the spread of the coronavirus is still very strong in the province of Antwerp,” Berx said. “For example, the incidence of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants is 198.6 in a fortnight, and the test positivity ratio is 5.3%.”