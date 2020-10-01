   
Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 October, 2020
Latest News:
Delphine Boël is now officially a Belgian princess...
Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones...
10 men, 10 women: Belgium’s new government is...
Belgian ‘Coronalert’ app already downloaded over 400,000 times...
Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau target of powder...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    Delphine Boël is now officially a Belgian princess
    Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones
    10 men, 10 women: Belgium’s new government is more female than ever
    Belgian ‘Coronalert’ app already downloaded over 400,000 times
    Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau target of powder letter
    Sophie Wilmès steps down as Belgium’s first female prime minister
    Nearly 3.6 million people applied for Belgium’s free rail pass
    Wilmès gifts new Belgian PM a record of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
    P&O Ferries scraps Zeebrugge-Hull crossing
    Belgium adds new EU areas as red zones for travellers from Friday
    ‘Latest farce’: international media react to Belgium’s new government
    Belgium’s vaping law ‘still too vague’, Sciensano warns
    European Cybersecurity Month: Our passwords are too weak
    Belgium’s new PM De Croo in sprint to join EU Council Summit
    Brexit: EU starts legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement breach
    Belgium in Brief: How To Form A Government
    New Belgian government is sworn in by the king
    Who is in Belgium’s new federal government?
    Man who stabbed ex-wife to death outside divorce court walks free
    Belgian average rises steadily to 6 coronavirus deaths per day
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp makes face masks mandatory in school zones

    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The province of Antwerp extended its face mask obligation to school environments, instead of following Belgium’s National Security Council’s decision to relax the measure from October.

    The province will keep the national rules as set out in the Ministerial Decree of 30 June, and will not relax them as the most recent Council advised, provincial governor Cathy Berx decided.

    On the contrary, an extra rule was added to the Antwerp police regulation. From now on, wearing a face mask will also mandatory in school environments during “the usual drop-off and pick-up times.”

    Related News:

     

    The decision was made partly at the request of the mayors in the province, she told Gazet van Antwerpen.

    The rule applies within a radius of two hundred metres of all school entrances and exits, for all nursery, primary and secondary schools, as well as for universities and adult education.

    “Unfortunately, the spread of the coronavirus is still very strong in the province of Antwerp,” Berx said. “For example, the incidence of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants is 198.6 in a fortnight, and the test positivity ratio is 5.3%.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times