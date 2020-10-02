France could be entirely ‘red’ by next week, Sciensano warns

As it stands, only five countries in the European Union still have green zones for travellers from Belgium, where they can go without coronavirus restrictions, according to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. All other zones on the map are coloured orange or red.
For France, where more and more regions are turning red, Belgian authorities are considering the future. “If the situation deteriorates further next week, it is quite possible that the whole of France will go into the red,” Van Laethem said.
Some countries have already been placed entirely in the red zone: the Czech Republic, Romania, Luxembourg and Malta. This is also the case for Iceland as of this Friday.