   
Only 5 EU countries contain green zones for Belgian travellers
Friday, 02 October, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Only five countries in the European Union still have green zones for travellers from Belgium, where they can go without coronavirus restrictions, according to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

    Following the latest update, only a few of those relatively safe green zones remain on the European map, namely in Sweden, Italy, Poland, Croatia and Bulgaria.

    Travelling to green-zone destinations is possible without restrictions, but the social distance and hygiene rules in force in the country should still be followed, according to Foreign Affairs. Upon returning to Belgium, it is not necessary or asked to quarantine or undergo a coronavirus test.

    In Sweden, the central region of Middle Norrland is still green. In Italy, it concerns the central province Marche, and Calabria all the way south of the country.

    The Istria and Varaždin provinces in the north of Croatia remain green for the time being, as do the regions of Severozapaden/North West and Severen Tsentralen/North Central in Bulgaria.

    In Poland, the provinces of West Pomeranian, Lubusz, Lower Silesian and Silesian are also still green.

    All other zones on the map are coloured orange or red.

    As per the latest change of the rules for travel advice, it is no longer forbidden to travel to zed zones. For areas that are coloured dark orange, the Belgian government advises increased vigilance when travelling.

    Light orange zones indicate that the destinations impose certain conditions for travellers from Belgium, such as a coronavirus test or a period of quarantine upon arrival.

    Lastly, anyone returning to Belgium by plane or boat has to fill in the Passenger Locator Form, no matter the colour of the zone they were in. This is not the case for people who travelled with another means of transport and spent less than 48 hours abroad.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times