   
‘Delphine effect’: more natural children take to the courts
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 October, 2020
Latest News:
‘Delphine effect’: more natural children take to the...
New coronavirus infections have plateaued, Belgian epidemiologist says...
‘Disappearing Wall’ on Brussels Grand Place for 30th...
Espionage: State security raised alarm about seven politicians...
Tweets wishing for Donald Trump’s death will be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 October 2020
    ‘Delphine effect’: more natural children take to the courts
    New coronavirus infections have plateaued, Belgian epidemiologist says
    ‘Disappearing Wall’ on Brussels Grand Place for 30th anniversary of German reunification
    Espionage: State security raised alarm about seven politicians last year
    Tweets wishing for Donald Trump’s death will be removed, Twitter says
    ‘I think I’m doing very well’: Trump admitted to hospital as a precaution
    WHO will dismiss all those responsible for sexual violence in DRC
    Coronavirus: Number of deaths continues to rise
    Coronavirus: Preventive measures could be with us until next autumn
    Vivaldi government: unelected ministers are a Belgian tradition
    Joe Biden tests negative for Coronavirus
    A post-Brexit trade deal is up to the EU, says Boris Johnson
    Doctors can breach professional secrecy if a patient won’t quarantine
    Europe adopts long-standing sanctions against Belarus
    Overview: when and where are masks still mandatory in Brussels’ 19 municipalities?
    Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors
    Pharmacists: Flu vaccines should be reserved for the most vulnerable
    How Belgium’s new quarantine rules work
    Trans Europ Express: Europe aims to rebuild rail network after decades
    France could be entirely ‘red’ by next week, Sciensano warns
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Delphine effect’: more natural children take to the courts

    Saturday, 03 October 2020
    © Belga

    Delphine Boël’s successful battle for recognition as King Albert II’s daughter has inspired other children born out of wedlock, according to family law specialists consulted by Het Nieuwsblad daily.

    Hundreds of biological children have since filed suit to obtain paternal recognition, the specialists say.

    “Before now, the advice given to those children was relatively easy: don’t file lawsuits, you do not have a chance,” said attorney Frederik Swennen, an Antwerp University law professor. “Today we have to tell them: try all the same, anything is possible.”

    Related News:

     

    Delphine Boël’s years-long legal battle – which went as far as the Court of Cassation and a court-ordered DNA test – ended in her officially being recognised as a princess of Belgium, seems to have paved the way for many other persons in similar situations, the experts say.

    The number of lawsuits filed against reputed fathers is enormous, said attorney Elfri De Neve, who described this as a historic change. “A whole new jurisprudence is developing around these issues,” De Neve said.

    The Brussels Times