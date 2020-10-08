   
‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify...
City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars...
Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close...
Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday...
Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Belgians increasingly seek exemption from wearing a mask
    Belgium in Brief: Not Too Little, But Too Late
    Italy makes face masks mandatory everywhere except the home
    Brussels to double number of contact tracers to keep up with rise in cases
    Belgium’s protection of human rights remains insufficient, report warns
    17-year-old killed in police chase: no charges will be brought
    Over 1,000 coronavirus patients currently hospitalised in Belgium
    Belgium’s Red Devils to play before crowd of 7,000 as Brussels shuts bars
    Italy requires travellers from Belgium to get tested for Covid-19
    Brexit: UK is ‘ready’ to leave, EU prefers a deal
    EasyJet expects to cut 75% of services for coming months
    Coronavirus: Seven in ten nurses at risk of burnout
    Closing Brussels’ bars came too late, experts warn
    Early closure for bars but not restaurants: what is the difference?
    Weyts attacks choice of LGBT-free Kraków to host European Games
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The distinction between bars and restaurants in the new stricter coronavirus rules is not justified, according to the Belgian Brewers umbrella organisation, which calls for measures based on official data.

    The brewers are asking for “evidence-based policy,” as they say there no sufficient data that shows that bars and cafés are “infection hotspots” – as Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said when announcing the stricter rules on Tuesday.

    Belgium announced that all cafés and bars would have to close their doors at 11:00 PM from Friday in an effort to slow down the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, the Brussels-Capital Region went one step further and shut down completely all bars, cafés, tea houses, coffee shops and even sports cafeterias on its territory.

    However, figures and statistics from other countries show that bars are “not the main culprits,” the Belgian Brewers said in a press release.

    “In fact, official statistics from our neighbouring countries show the opposite,” they said, referring to official figures from the Netherlands, which show that 3% of infections take place in the hospitality industry.

    Additionally, the distinction between cafés, bars and tearooms on the one hand and restaurants and snack bars on the other is “inexplicable” to the organisation.

    Related News:

     

    On Wednesday, Vandenbroucke said that stricter rules for restaurants would not be put in place, as the measures are easier to organise in a restaurant setting. “You sit at the table, and you stay at the table,” he said on Tuesday.

    According to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon, the difference depends mostly on people’s behaviour, as well as on their alcohol consumption.

    “In bars, you start drinking until you – so to speak – go outside again. In restaurants, you come to eat,” he said on Flemish radio. “I am sure that, in a restaurant, there will also be a few people who drink too much and start shouting or singing. But these are rather exceptional cases, whereas this happens more often in café life.”

    As it stands, it is not entirely clear how many people actually were infected in a bar. “Of all the positive patients, we only have cluster information from a limited number of people,” said infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe.

    “There are a number of clusters in there that have effectively been established in hospitality settings,” she said, pointing out that “super spreading events” often happen in crowded areas, where people talk loudly. “If you translate that into situations in real-life, the transmission is likely in busy bars.”

    Additionally, the difference between a bar that serves food and a restaurant is not always clear, according to Director of the Belgian Brewers Nathalie Poissonnier, especially taking into account the “many hybrid hospitality concepts.”

    In the meantime, however, the Brussels-Capital Region published a Ministerial Decree that defines the difference between “places for the consumption of drinks” and restaurants, to make it clear which businesses can still stay open.

    “Not only the businesses themselves but also their suppliers, such as the brewers, are now affected,” Poissonnier said. “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, the entire sector has experienced a huge drop in sales. The reopening of the sector led us to believe that we could still keep losses to a minimum, but with this new measure, that hope is also being dashed.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times