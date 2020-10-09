   
‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 October, 2020
Latest News:
‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests...
Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish...
European Parliament walks out on EU budget negotiations...
New local lockdowns in France are possible, expert...
Rising figures, younger patients: recap of Friday’s Crisis...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 October 2020
    ‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests
    Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish backpacker
    European Parliament walks out on EU budget negotiations
    New local lockdowns in France are possible, expert warns
    Rising figures, younger patients: recap of Friday’s Crisis Centre press conference
    Belgium in Brief: Blaming Bars
    New vice-premiers opt mainly for men as chief of staff
    Justice minister announces fines for breaking coronavirus rules
    TUI fly threatened with legal action over coronavirus complaints
    Germany’s uranium export to Russia may have violated EU law
    Belgian wolf found dead in Limburg
    Recap: which new measures start today in Belgium?
    Belgian average surges to nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day
    EU in dialogue with religious communities on common values
    Belgium pressured to replace Huawei products in 5G rollout
    Most departing ministers will keep two taxpayer-funded staff members
    Brexit: EU citizens can’t enter UK with ID card from October 2021
    Brussels’ plans for highway toll could cost drivers over €2,000 each year
    UK and Ukraine sign post-Brexit cooperation agreement
    Head of Brussels government infected with coronavirus
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests

    Friday, 09 October 2020
    Credit: Pexels

    Going into “pre-quarantine” before family parties, and other large gatherings that typically include grandparents or other risk groups, could be a way to save Christmas, according to a German virologist.

    The “pre-quarantine principle,” as German virologist Christian Drosten called it, means that people should self-isolate before having a potential high-risk social contact, instead of after.

    “People would avoid social contacts to the degree possible for a few days, or ideally a week, ahead of the family visit with grandma and grandpa,” he told Die Zeit, adding that everyone has to see for themselves to what degree this would be possible in their everyday life.

    However, he also said that it is not always simple in families with children who have to go to school or daycare, or for people who cannot work from home. “To a certain extent, people have to weigh up the risks in a pandemic on their own,” he said. “There is no absolute safety – there are always residual risks.”

    Belgian virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht thinks that it is “not a great idea at all,” he said during a press conference on Friday.

    Related News:

     

    “The average incubation period for Covid-19 is five to six days. This means that, on average, you will not develop symptoms until five or six days after exposure, when you will excrete the virus strongly,” he said.

    People who have had a risk contact right before going into such a 7-day pre-quarantine, then have a fair chance of being in the most infectious stage right when the family gatherings happen.

    Van Gucht pointed to the current period for a regular quarantine after a high-risk contact, which is currently also only 7 days.

    “However, this is compensated by a test on day 5. Only when that is negative, you are allowed to leave quarantine on day 7,” he said, adding that the pre-quarantine does not take this into account. “If we want to [pre-quarantine], then it is better to do that for 14 days, that is much safer. But still, it is not guaranteed.”

    While the idea is interesting, it is not feasible in practical terms, according to Herman Goossens, microbiologist at the University of Antwerp.

    “You cannot expect people to go into isolation for seven days before visiting their grandparents,” he told Het Nieuwsblad. “However, it is definitely a good idea to be extra careful for a week, wear a face mask, wash and disinfect your hands, and avoid other social contacts as much as possible.”

    How Christmas and New Year’s gatherings will be organised this year, will mainly depend on the course of the virus in the coming months, according to Geert Molenberghs, biostatistician at the KU Leuven.

    While also hesitant about the concept of a 7-day pre-quarantine, celebrating Christmas and the New Year as normally as possible can be a goal we set for ourselves, so know why we are following the rules, he said on Flemish radio.

    “But it will not be completely normal,” Molenberghs said. “Perhaps we should consider not bringing three generations around the table at Christmas.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times