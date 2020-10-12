   
Belgium breaks 4,000 new coronavirus cases per day as experts consider lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium breaks 4,000 new coronavirus cases per day...
Coronavirus: Flanders says it is ‘safer’ to keep...
Brussels police shuts down party with 200 people...
Belgium: Second worst country in Europe for coronavirus...
Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals start delaying non-urgent care...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 October 2020
    Belgium breaks 4,000 new coronavirus cases per day as experts consider lockdown
    Coronavirus: Flanders says it is ‘safer’ to keep pupils in school
    Brussels police shuts down party with 200 people on Sunday
    Belgium: Second worst country in Europe for coronavirus infections
    Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals start delaying non-urgent care
    Coronavirus: Number of positive tests rising in Brussels
    Coronavirus research: Virus can last up to 28 days on surfaces
    Coronavirus: increasing concern in Belgium about a new surge in infections
    Vlaams Belang’s call for united front leaves N-VA cold
    Close to 1 billion people are living with a mental disorder, says WHO chief
    Booze-free Brussels and the art of diplomatic drinking
    Brussels bars and cafés paying for the failed struggle against COVID-19, union says
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions back up to April levels
    Alain Coq announces new bid for a dignified end to his life
    Arsène Wenger: Have a World and Euro Cup every other year
    Belgium’s French-speaking community predicts ‘complicated discussions’ over EU aid
    Brussels police end clandestine party in central Brussels
    Health minister: No guarantee lockdown can be avoided
    Contact-free payments accelerated with Covid-19 crisis
    Coronavirus: Leuven researchers report progress in slowing disease with high doses of favipiravir
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium breaks 4,000 new coronavirus cases per day as experts consider lockdown

    Monday, 12 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of over 4,000 additional people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium over the past week, and experts are considering a new lockdown in the country, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Monday.

    Over the 7-day period from 2 to 8 October, an average of 4,153.7 new people tested positive, which is an increase of 89% compared to the week before, meaning the number of new infections continues to rise sharply.

    New infections have been surging in Belgium, especially in Brussels and Wallonia, with experts warning that if figures do not change, further action will have to be taken. Over the weekend, federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke also declined to rule out a new lockdown.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 162,258. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Related News:

     

    Over the past two weeks, 387.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 117% compared to the two weeks before.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3.7 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 38,300 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 10.4%.

    This percentage went up from 8.6% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

    Additionally, 125.6 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 5 and 11 October, up from 101.4 per day the week before.

    In total, 1,329 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 72 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 243 are in intensive care, 17 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 109, 11 more than yesterday.

    Over the week from 5 to 11 October, an average number of 16.1 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 12.8 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,191.

    Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.39, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic continues to grow.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times