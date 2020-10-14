This is a second wave, Belgian expert confirms...

While the rise in not equally strong in all parts of the country, Belgium still wavers “between shades of red and dark red” with the strongest increase in Wallonia, according to Van Laethem, including the Walloon Brabant province, where the figures double every five days.
The number of patients admitted to hospital and those in intensive care is also growing rapidly. “At this rate, the maximum capacity of 2,000 intensive care beds could be reached by mid-November,” he said, adding that such a scenario “must be avoided.”