Belgian bars and restaurants will close on Monday...

Belgium’s Consultative Committee reportedly decided to close all bars and restaurants in the country for four weeks from Monday.

After two weeks, the measure will be evaluated, according to multiple confirmed reports in local media.

The discussion about the hospitality industry has been the most difficult one during today’s meeting, with the Committee unable to decide on what measures to apply.

The meeting started at 2:00 PM and is now coming to an end. The press conference is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM.

More Consultative Committee News

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times