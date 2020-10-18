   
‘Swamped’ Liège coronavirus testing centre closes for a week
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 18 October, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Germany ready to take in patients from...
‘Swamped’ Liège coronavirus testing centre closes for a...
GP who declined mask has infected about 100...
Federal government receives representatives of sectors affected by...
Research: Coronavirus can remain active on skin for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 18 October 2020
    Coronavirus: Germany ready to take in patients from other EU countries
    ‘Swamped’ Liège coronavirus testing centre closes for a week
    GP who declined mask has infected about 100 patients
    Federal government receives representatives of sectors affected by new Covid-19 measures
    Research: Coronavirus can remain active on skin for nine hours
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s infection numbers continue to rise
    Hospitality industry: the case for a lockdown
    How Belgium’s ‘phase 4’ is different from a lockdown
    Thieves make off with over 10,000 doses of flu vaccine
    Coronavirus: Germany breaks third daily infection record in a row
    Exhibition portrays human trafficking through victims’ eyes
    France: President describes teacher’s beheading as “Islamist terrorist attack”
    Coronavirus: Events sector supports new measures but urges attention for its plight
    Belgium’s coronavirus barometer will ‘probably’ be ready next Friday
    Belgian minister Sophie Wilmès tests positive for Covid-19
    Coronavirus: Brussels hotel association calls for help following new measures
    Belgium joins in 16-country police raid on money laundering gang
    Weather report: cloudy weekend with some showers expected
    Belgian hospitals nearing critical phase, health minister warns
    How Belgium’s latest social contact rules work
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Swamped’ Liège coronavirus testing centre closes for a week

    Sunday, 18 October 2020

    The testing centre at the Centre hospitalier Bois de l’Abbaye (CHBA) in Seraing, Liège Province, is closed from 17 to 25 October, CHBA Communication Officer Nicolas Petterie said on Saturday.

    The closure is meant to give the hospital, which has been overwhelmed by the demand for testing, time to find ways to regularise the flow.

    The CHBA – the second hospital to announce the closure of its testing centre on Saturday, after the Groupe santé CHC – said the move would enable it to come up with another type of organisation.

    “There are more people wanting to be tested and we have never been so swamped,” CHBA’s Petterie said. “When a centre closes it falls back on us. The bottleneck we now have cannot be resolved. We’d already doubled the lines, but we do not have the necessary infrastructure.”

    Related News

     

    Over 200 people are tested each day between 12.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. seven days a week at the CHBA, Petterie explained.

    At about 2.00 p.m. on Saturday, the police and steward services asked people wishing to be tested to return home.

    The hospital plans to reopen its testing centre on Monday 26 October. By then, new measures are to be worked out between the police services and the hospital management.

    In the meantime, people can still be tested on the P+R Parking Lot in Vottem, where the Cita drive Laboratory has been set up.

    The Brussels Times