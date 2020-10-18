‘Swamped’ Liège coronavirus testing centre closes for a week
Sunday, 18 October 2020
The testing centre at the Centre hospitalier Bois de l’Abbaye (CHBA) in Seraing, Liège Province, is closed from 17 to 25 October, CHBA Communication Officer Nicolas Petterie said on Saturday.
The closure is meant to give the hospital, which has been overwhelmed by the demand for testing, time to find ways to regularise the flow.
The CHBA – the second hospital to announce the closure of its testing centre on Saturday, after the Groupe santé CHC – said the move would enable it to come up with another type of organisation.
“There are more people wanting to be tested and we have never been so swamped,” CHBA’s Petterie said. “When a centre closes it falls back on us. The bottleneck we now have cannot be resolved. We’d already doubled the lines, but we do not have the necessary infrastructure.”