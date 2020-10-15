Wallonia counts over 5,000 Covid-19 infections clusters, figures show

Wallonia counted 5,043 coronavirus infection clusters, places where at least two Covid-19 cases are confirmed, according to figures by Aviq, the Walloon Agency for Quality of Life on Thursday,

Of the 5,043 clusters, 83.9% were found in families, far ahead of the 4.7% that were discovered in schools, according to Aviq.

Next come businesses, including bars and restaurants (3.7%), institutions dependent on Aviq (2.8%), sports clubs and other youth movements (2.7%), higher education (1.5%) and kindergartens and daycares (0.7%).

“These data correspond to the communities that the people who tested positive for Covid-19 reported having attended. However, they remain patchy, given that they are declarative and dependent on testing times,” Aviq said.

“Collecting this information is nonetheless extremely important, because the measures that can be taken vary depending on the type and number of households.”

The system is currently being improved, especially with the framework to collaborate with Sciensano, and coordination between the federated entities, the agency said.

