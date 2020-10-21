   
New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Brussels university activates code red from Monday...
Barnier on Brexit: A deal is within reach...
Dozens of art objects damaged on Museum Island...
New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections...
Dutroux defence gives up hope of parole after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels university activates code red from Monday
    Barnier on Brexit: A deal is within reach
    Dozens of art objects damaged on Museum Island in Berlin
    New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections
    Dutroux defence gives up hope of parole after psychiatric report
    Brussels-Vienna night train increases to three times a week
    EU Commission chief von der Leyen tests negative for Covid-19
    Belgium comes near bottom of the table for NATO spending
    Belgium in Brief: We Should Never Have Ended Up In This Situation
    Practical Measures: Takeaways now allowed to sell alcohol 
    Covid-19: New testing changes cause anger and confusion
    Coronavirus: Belgium nears average of 9,000 cases per day
    Flanders will purchase rapid coronavirus tests
    ‘We could have avoided this,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Passports for sale undermine EU citizenship
    Brussels and Wallonia hire hundreds of new Covid-19 contact tracers
    Storm on the way: 90 km/h winds and flooding predicted
    Explaining Belgium’s new Covid-19 testing strategy
    Belgian Muslim Executive condemns assassination of French teacher Samuel Paty
    ‘Exceptional catch’: police seize military-grade weapon arsenal in Antwerp
    View more
    Share article:

    New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections

    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s updated Covid-19 testing strategy will underrepresent the number of actual coronavirus infections in the country, health officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

    “This adaptation may result in a reduced number of reported infections, and also in the percentage of positive tests,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    The new strategy will no longer allow people without symptoms, including people who had a high-risk contact or travellers returning from red zones, to be tested.

    When looking at the figures over the coming days, “we should bear [this underestimation] in mind,” Van Gucht said. “However, the changed strategy will have no impact on the hospital figures.”

    Related News:

     

    The adaptation of the strategy is “not ideal,” according to Van Gucht, who added that it is “a temporary emergency intervention.”

    “After all, it is crucial that the test results are available quickly, meaning within 24 hours, or a maximum of 48 hours, for people with symptoms,” he added.

    On average, 25% of people with symptoms currently test positive for the coronavirus. “For people who have had a high-risk contact, this percentage is now at 15%.”

    Most of the 15% of people who tested positive after a high-risk contact will still develop symptoms, according to Van Gucht. “They will then be tested, and still appear in the statistics.”

    An overview of Belgium’s adapted Covid-19 testing strategy, which takes effect today, can be found here.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times