Belgium breaks average of 13,000 coronavirus cases per day

An average of over 13,000 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) per day over the past week in Belgium, as hospitalisation figures and deaths keep rising, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Tuesday.

Between 17 and 23 October, an average of 13,052 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 38% compared to the week before. On 20 October, more than 18,500 infections were confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 333,718. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 1,369.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 200% compared to the two weeks before.

Related News:

Additionally, 502.1 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average, up from 384.5 per day the week before.

In total, 5,260 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 435 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 809 are in intensive care, 53 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 444 – 61 more than yesterday.

During the peak in April, a total of 5,759 patients with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital.

From 17 to 23 October, an average number of 48.3 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 40.4 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,810.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.6 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, 66,900 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 21.1%. This means that more than one in five people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went up from 18.5% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times