Belgian ICU will be full by 6 November if rise continues
Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Credit: Belga
Belgium will reach its maximum capacity for Covid-19 patients in intensive care by Friday 6 November if the current rise continues, health officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.
“At this rate, we will reach the mark of 2,000 patients by 6 November. That is the maximum capacity we have at the moment,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht, adding that a Plan B should be in the works.
Currently, 911 people with Covid-19 are in the intensive care unit in Belgium. “The figures double every eight days. If the current trend continues, it is to be expected that we will exceed the mark of 1,000 patients in intensive care within two days,” he said.