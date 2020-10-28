   
Belgian ICU will be full by 6 November if rise continues
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will reach its maximum capacity for Covid-19 patients in intensive care by Friday 6 November if the current rise continues, health officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

    “At this rate, we will reach the mark of 2,000 patients by 6 November. That is the maximum capacity we have at the moment,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht, adding that a Plan B should be in the works.

    Currently, 911 people with Covid-19 are in the intensive care unit in Belgium. “The figures double every eight days. If the current trend continues, it is to be expected that we will exceed the mark of 1,000 patients in intensive care within two days,” he said.

    Additionally, 547 people were admitted to hospital every day over the past week, on average. This is an increase of 85% compared to the week before.

    “Hospital figures are currently increasing fastest in Flanders, where they are doubling every six days,” Van Gucht said. “In Brussels and Wallonia, they double every nine days.”

    In total, 5,554 Covid-19 patients are currently in hospital. That is almost as many as in the first wave. During the peak in April, a total of 5,759 patients were admitted to hospital.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times