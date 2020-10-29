Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet at 2:00 PM on Friday

Belgium’s Consultative Committee, which has replaced the previous government’s National Security Council, will meet again on Friday from 2:00 PM to evaluate the current coronavirus measures.

This meeting will include the scheduled two-week evaluation of the measures that were taken on 16 October, including the closure of the bar, restaurants and hotel sector.

Since then, Belgium’s different regional governments have all taken additional measures to stop the spread of the virus on their territories.

However, the current measures are not sufficient, according to several experts, who are urging the authorities to move the country into lockdown as soon as possible.

Earlier on Thursday, Wallonia’s Interior Minister Christophe Collignon said that the region would go one step further into lockdown if it does not consider the measures that will be announced on Friday sufficient.

