   
Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet again on Friday
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
    Belgium's Consultative Committee to meet again on Friday

    Tuesday, 10 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Tuesday, federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said that Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again to discuss the coronavirus measures on Friday.

    While the figures for infections and hospitalisations are “encouraging,” Verlinden told Bel RTL that it was too early to announce any changes or relaxations of the measures.

    “We are going to assess the figures, we are monitoring them very closely,” she said. “There will be a consultation committee this Friday, but to be honest, I think it is too early to announce any relaxations.”

    “We must realise that, for hospitals, we have postponed important care, we have created additional capacity,” she said. “So, it is too early to say, and I do not want to make any false promises.”

    However, she said, the government realises that with Sinterklaas (on 6 December) and Christmas, an important period is coming up. “We know that, and we will take that into account. But I cannot announce any relaxations today.”

    During the press conference after the previous Consultative Committee on Friday 30 October, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced that the measures they implemented for shops would be evaluated on 1 December, and that the lockdown would remain in effect until 13 December.

    Additionally, earlier on Tuesday, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said the much-awaited and postponed coronavirus barometer had been dropped by the federal government, stating that its incorrect interpretation and implementation could provoke “yo-yo risks and take us into a third wave if we are careless.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times