Don’t take a trip abroad today, Crisis Centre warns

Belgium’s Crisis Centre has urged people not to go abroad or to the coast today, but to spend their day off on Armistice Day close to home with the virus’ spread in mind.

“Today, 11 November, most people have a day off. A number of people will also enjoy some extra free time in the coming days,” spokesperson Yves Stevens said during a press conference on Wednesday. “If you are still looking for a place to relax with your family, do not look too far.”

Non-essential journeys or trips abroad are strongly discouraged, the Crisis Centre stressed. “Crossing the border to go to a café or restaurant, or enjoy a shopping day, increases the spread of the virus on both sides of the border,” Stevens said.

“We must continue to assume our international solidarity and responsibility,” he added.

Additionally, the Crisis Centre advised against going to traditionally crowded places, such as the coast. “Last weekend, it was busy. Too busy,” Stevens said.

He advised people to explore their own surrounding on foot or by bike, and to avoid gatherings in popular places. “There are, undoubtedly, beautiful and still unknown places to discover in your area.”

Belgium’s joint efforts are beginning to be visible, as the figures are decreasing, according to Stevens. “It is clear that, with a team of 11 million, we will beat this damned virus, but we will have to be patient.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times