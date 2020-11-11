   
Don’t take a trip abroad today, Crisis Centre warns
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Latest News:
EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter...
King Philippe commemorates Armistice at the Congress Column...
European Commission purchases 300 million doses of Pfizer’s...
Here is the address for children to write...
KU Leuven to launch trials for own Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter of 2021’
    King Philippe commemorates Armistice at the Congress Column
    European Commission purchases 300 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Here is the address for children to write to Saint Nicholas
    KU Leuven to launch trials for own Covid-19 vaccine in spring
    The hidden cost of teleworking: 10% more household waste
    Belgium in Brief: Did We Miss The Peak?
    Food sector pledges new rules on advertising to children
    Don’t take a trip abroad today, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgium on Holiday: What is Armistice Day?
    Flemish government cuts its ties with Minorities Forum
    Chovanec: Nazi salute graffiti removed from Ghent wall
    ‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online
    Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths rise to 190 per day
    Government plans to bring in points-based driving licence
    EU Commission accuses Amazon of breach of competition rules
    ‘Frustrations rise’: Belgian prisons affected worse than in March
    Belgian hospital resumes Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trials
    Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests
    View more
    Share article:

    Don’t take a trip abroad today, Crisis Centre warns

    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Crisis Centre has urged people not to go abroad or to the coast today, but to spend their day off on Armistice Day close to home with the virus’ spread in mind.

    “Today, 11 November, most people have a day off. A number of people will also enjoy some extra free time in the coming days,” spokesperson Yves Stevens said during a press conference on Wednesday. “If you are still looking for a place to relax with your family, do not look too far.”

    Non-essential journeys or trips abroad are strongly discouraged, the Crisis Centre stressed. “Crossing the border to go to a café or restaurant, or enjoy a shopping day, increases the spread of the virus on both sides of the border,” Stevens said.

    Related News:

     

    “We must continue to assume our international solidarity and responsibility,” he added.

    Additionally, the Crisis Centre advised against going to traditionally crowded places, such as the coast. “Last weekend, it was busy. Too busy,” Stevens said.

    He advised people to explore their own surrounding on foot or by bike, and to avoid gatherings in popular places. “There are, undoubtedly, beautiful and still unknown places to discover in your area.”

    Belgium’s joint efforts are beginning to be visible, as the figures are decreasing, according to Stevens. “It is clear that, with a team of 11 million, we will beat this damned virus, but we will have to be patient.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times