   
Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths rise to 190 per day
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths...
Government plans to bring in points-based driving licence...
EU Commission accuses Amazon of breach of competition...
‘Frustrations rise’: Belgian prisons affected worse than in...
Belgian hospital resumes Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths rise to 190 per day
    Government plans to bring in points-based driving licence
    EU Commission accuses Amazon of breach of competition rules
    ‘Frustrations rise’: Belgian prisons affected worse than in March
    Belgian hospital resumes Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trials
    Flanders already purchased 1.1 million rapid Covid-19 tests
    EU Member States and European Parliament reach deal on long-term budget
    5G or flu: How Flanders funded fake coronavirus news
    ‘Let them lie’: Flemish towns rethink autumn leaf clean up
    Brussels opens sixth Covid-19 testing centre in Schaerbeek on Thursday
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee to meet again on Friday
    Flemish broadcaster VRT will be investigated by Brussels public prosecutor’s office
    Belgium to decide on purchase of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine next week
    Brussels short film ‘Sun Dog’ nominated for European Film Awards
    Over 5,000 polluting cars have entered Brussels’ low emission zone this year
    Italy tightens coronavirus measures in several regions
    Full-time teleworking is bad for mental health, psychologists warn
    Belgium in Brief: Bye Bye Barometer
    Coronavirus: Belgian schools will reopen after extended autumn break
    Belgium needs plan for rapid Covid-19 vaccine distribution, says expert
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths rise to 190 per day

    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The average of new people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Belgium over the past week decreased to below 8,000 per day, but the number of deaths continues to rise, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Wednesday.

    Between 1 and 7 November, an average of 7,834 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 46% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 507,475. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 1,361.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, a decrease of 11% compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News:

     

    Between 4 and 10 November, an average of 535.9 patients was admitted to hospital, down from a daily average of 614.4 the week before.

    In total, 7,058 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, 163 fewer than yesterday. Of those patients, 1,470 are currently in intensive care, which is four fewer than the day before. Patients on a ventilator number 881 – the same number as yesterday.

    From 1 to 7 November, an average number of 190.3 deaths occurred per day, up from the daily average of 165.6 the week before. The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 13,561.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 5.3 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, 38,400 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 24.1%. This means that just under a quarter of the people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went down from 27% last week, and coincides with a 38% fall in the number of tests being carried out, after the authorities decided not to test patients with no symptoms.

    Since 21 October, only people with coronavirus symptoms are being tested. That means that some new infections, which used to be detected, are missing in the statistics, Sciensano said. The public health institute will use statistical models to calculate those infections that are not registered under the new testing strategy.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, has been coming down since 23 October, and now stands at 0.84. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. Since it is now below 1.0, the virus seems to no longer be growing in the population.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times