Belgians spend less time at home than during the first lockdown

Belgium’s first lockdown included a ban on non-essential displacements. People were only allowed to leave their home to go to work, to buy food, to go to the bank, the post office, the doctor, the pharmacy and to fill up the car with gas.
The second lockdown did not include such a ban, as restricting movement would “not be proportionate to what we want to achieve,” according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
Belgium’s Consultative Committee on 13 November decided that the lockdown would last for at least another two weeks, despite improvements in the country’s coronavirus situation. The next Consultative Committee meeting is scheduled for 27 November.