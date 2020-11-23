Coronavirus infections in Belgium drop below 4,000 new cases per day

The number of daily new coronavirus infections has dropped below 4,000, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 13 and 19 November, an average of 3,672.3 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 28% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 558,779. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 533.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 65% drop compared to the two weeks before.

Between 16 and 22 November, an average of 304.3 patients was admitted to hospital, down 34% from the week before.

In total, 5,024 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or 7 more than yesterday.

Of the patients currently admitted, 1,194 are in intensive care, which is 7 less than the day before. Patients on a ventilator number 760 – 39 fewer than yesterday.

From 13 to 19 November, an average number of 170.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 14.8% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 15,618 – 96 more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,687,407 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 29,914.4 were taken daily over the past week, with a positivity rate of 15.5%. That means that less than one in five people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 4.7% compared to last week, while there was a 2% rise in the number of tests being carried out. From Monday, asymptomatic people will be able to get tested for coronavirus again.

The testing strategy was temporarily adapted from 21 October as testing material was becoming scarce, testing centres saw too-long lines and laboratories were under high pressure.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, currently stands at 0.76. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times