   
Belgian shops should reopen ‘as soon as possible,’ minister says
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020
Latest News:
European Commission announces new rules on data governance...
Belgian shops should reopen ‘as soon as possible,’...
Antwerp police bust 99 guests at lockdown wedding...
‘Period poverty’: Belgium called on to make menstrual...
Brussels pours €1.4 billion into mobility in 2021...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 November 2020
    European Commission announces new rules on data governance
    Belgian shops should reopen ‘as soon as possible,’ minister says
    Antwerp police bust 99 guests at lockdown wedding and bar mitzvah
    ‘Period poverty’: Belgium called on to make menstrual products free
    Brussels pours €1.4 billion into mobility in 2021
    75% of Brussels residents in favour of metro expansion: poll
    Belgium facing flood of bankruptcies, sectors warn
    Belgium in Brief: Doing Better Than Our Neighbours
    Iran: Repairing relations with the US under Biden could be ‘easy’
    Sugar baron dethrones AB InBev director as richest Belgian
    Postman stumbles across woman’s lifeless body in Ghent
    Report: AI offers new malicious opportunities for criminals
    First Europeans could be vaccinated by end of December, von der Leyen says
    PCR-tests, rapid tests, self-tests: how Belgium’s new testing strategy works
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations drop below 5,000
    New generation hearing aid ‘listens’ to your brain waves
    Joe Biden to pick U.S. first female treasury secretary: ‘good news’ for the world economy
    Retailers hit brakes on Black Friday as bpost struggles under flood of parcels
    EU Budget: Take it to court, Commission president tells Poland and Hungary
    Bpost now offers ‘local collection’ service to retailers
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian shops should reopen ‘as soon as possible,’ minister says

    Wednesday, 25 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    All stores in Belgium should be reopened “as soon as possible,” said Federal Minister of the Self-Employed, David Clarinval ahead of the Consultative Committee on Friday.

    The sector federations’ proposal to the Consultative Committee – which will meet on Friday – to only receive customers by appointment in December, is not enough, Clarinval told RTBF.

    According to the current measures, non-essential shops have to remain closed until at least 13 December, but Clarinval advocates reopening all shops “as soon as possible,” as the coronavirus figures are dropping.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, shops in Belgium’s neighbouring countries are still open or will reopen again soon, he said.

    “We are not an island, Belgians go shopping abroad,” said Clarinval, adding that if the shops do not reopen soon, there will be very serious economic and psychological problems for the self-employed.

    In addition to the shops, professions requiring close contact with the clients, such as hairdressers and beauticians, should also be allowed to get back to work as soon as possible.

    While he stated earlier this week that the reopening of shops and the hospitality industry should be “seriously” considered on Friday, he stated on Wednesday that the situation in bars and restaurants is still different from in shops.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times